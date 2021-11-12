Friday, November 12, 2021
     
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mankhurd

A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation.

Mumbai Updated on: November 12, 2021 8:32 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials. A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

"We got information about the fire at around 3:00 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said a fire officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited in this regard.

