Mumbai: Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mankhurd.

A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials. A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
"We got information about the fire at around 3:00 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said a fire officer.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited in this regard.
Also Read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at basement of building in Bandra, people evacuated
Also Read: Bhopal hospital fire: 'Staff fled from burning ward instead of saving babies', parents allege