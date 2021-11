Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Fire breaks out at basement of building in Bandra, people evacuated

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out in the basement of a 16-storey building in Mumbai's Kherwadi area located in Bandra. As the fire broke out, 5 vehicles were parked in the basement of a building named Kankia.

The building is evacuated, and the fire brigade and police are present at the site.

Latest India News