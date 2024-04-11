Swiggy introduces 'Paw-ternity' policy to support employees in pet care

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

New Delhi: On National Pet Day, online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday introduced a new 'Paw-ternity' policy to support employees on 'pet care and adoption'. National Pet Day is celebrated on April 11. This day is marked to celebrate the bond we share with these furry angels who only understand the language of love.

Girish Menon, Chief Human Resource Officer, Swiggy, said that this new policy is designed to provide comprehensive support to employees who are pet parents, recognising and honouring their role in caring for their beloved companions.

"At Swiggy, we have always been committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and support for our employees, and understand that parenthood comes in various forms. Building on our gender-neutral parental policy introduced in 2020, which provides substantial paid leave for primary and secondary caregivers, in addition to bonding leaves, and time off for adoption, surrogacy, miscarriage and IVF, we are now expanding our definition of parenthood to include pet parents as well. And that’s why, starting today, we’re announcing the Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy for all full-time employees," Menon said in the press release.

Benefits for employees under ‘paw-ternity’ policy

Under the policy, employees will receive an additional paid day off (in addition to their annual leave entitlement) to welcome their new companions home. Whether it’s a playful puppy or a cuddly kitten, employees will have the time they need to help them settle in.

Pet parents may opt for work-from-home during the settling-in period to provide comfort and support to their new family member.

Moreover, pet parents can now use their casual or sick leave without hesitation to attend to the needs of their pets. "Whether it’s for a routine vaccination or accompanying a sick or injured pet to a veterinary appointment, the policy allows employees to take the time off they need to care for their pets," Menon said.

Swiggy will also offer bereavement leave for pet parents, providing employees with the time they need to grieve and recover from the loss.

"We understand that saying goodbye to a beloved family member can be a deeply emotional and challenging experience. That’s why our bereavement leave will now cover pets, providing employees with the time they need to grieve and recover from the loss. We recognize the indispensable place pets hold in the lives of our employees and are dedicated to supporting them in every aspect of their journey with Swiggy’s pet care policy," Menon added.

