IRCTC ties up with Swiggy for delivery of pre-ordered meals on trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

This facility will be launched soon at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam railway stations as part of the first phase.

"The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing.

IRCTC, the catering arm of Indian Railways, is partnering with other businesses to expand its services to various stations of the Indian Railways network in order to provide its customers with a wider range of food options. This is not the first time IRCTC has partnered with any food delivery platform. Last year in October, IRCTC announced its partnership with the food delivery platform Zomato. The partnership was aimed at the supply and delivery of pre-ordered food at the different railway stations. When this partnership was announced, Indian Railways passengers could avail services at selected railway stations, which included Prayagraj, New Delhi, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

A large number of passengers travel by train in India and this partnership between Swiggy and IRCTC is likely to boost the business of the food delivery platform.

