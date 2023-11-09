Reliance Jio's new prepaid plans bring 'Swiggy One Lite' subscription bonus: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Three months of 'Swiggy One Lite Subscription' now available on this new Jio plan

Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid plans that come with a special bonus - a Swiggy One Lite subscription. What does this mean for Jio users? When you recharge with the new Rs 866 prepaid plan, you'll get a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription.

With this launch, Jio prepaid customers can enjoy the festive season with buffer-free entertainment and exclusive benefits while having a great time with friends and family using Swiggy’s on-demand convenience benefits across food, grocery delivery, and more, the company said.

Jio-Swiggy Bundled Plan

When you go for this plan, you'll receive daily 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome offer for a whole 90 days. The best part is the three months of the Swiggy One Lite subscription, which provides users with benefits worth Rs 600. These benefits include 10 free home deliveries on food orders above Rs 149 and 10 free home deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199.

No surge fees on food and Instamart orders mean you won't be caught off guard by extra charges. Plus, you'll get up to 30% extra discounts at over 20,000 restaurants, on top of their regular offers. And, to sweeten the deal, you'll get a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries above Rs 60.

Swiggy One Lite Subscription

This partnership marks the first time Swiggy One Lite, a program offering various benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services, has been bundled with a telecom prepaid plan.

Reportedly, Swiggy One Lite has quickly gained popularity among customers since its recent launch on the Swiggy platform.

