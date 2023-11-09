Samsung to bring 'Live Call Translate' feature for THESE phones. Here's how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung upcoming 'Live Call Translate' feature for Galaxy AI phones

Samsung has announced that it is developing a feature called "Live Call Translate" using artificial intelligence (AI). This feature will be available on the latest Galaxy AI phones, and it aims to provide users with a personal translator whenever they need it. This new feature is expected to make its debut early next year and is set to bring people closer in a world where language barriers exist.

"Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever," Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, said in a statement.

What Is Galaxy AI?

Samsung is launching this initiative "Galaxy AI," and it's designed to offer a comprehensive mobile AI experience. It combines on-device AI, which is developed by Samsung, with cloud-based AI through collaborations with industry leaders. This means the power of AI will be used both on your phone and in the cloud.

How does the "Live Call Translate" Feature Works?

With this functionality integrated into the native call feature on your Samsung phone, you won't need to use third-party apps for translation. When you speak, the feature will provide real-time audio and text translations. In simple terms, it's like turning on closed captions when watching a show. Now, you can make calls to people who speak different languages without the language barrier.

The company promises that Galaxy AI will enhance your everyday mobile experience while prioritising security and privacy. So not only will you have an AI-powered translator, but you can also trust that your data and privacy will be protected.

