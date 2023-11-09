Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung to bring 'Live Call Translate' feature for THESE phones. Here's how it will work

Samsung to bring 'Live Call Translate' feature for THESE phones. Here's how it will work

Samsung is developing "Live Call Translate" for its Galaxy AI phones which enables real-time language translation during calls.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 14:26 IST
samsung, samsung galaxy ai, live call translate feature, what is live call translate feature, tech
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung upcoming 'Live Call Translate' feature for Galaxy AI phones

Samsung has announced that it is developing a feature called "Live Call Translate" using artificial intelligence (AI). This feature will be available on the latest Galaxy AI phones, and it aims to provide users with a personal translator whenever they need it. This new feature is expected to make its debut early next year and is set to bring people closer in a world where language barriers exist. 

"Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever," Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, said in a statement.

What Is Galaxy AI?

Samsung is launching this initiative "Galaxy AI," and it's designed to offer a comprehensive mobile AI experience. It combines on-device AI, which is developed by Samsung, with cloud-based AI through collaborations with industry leaders. This means the power of AI will be used both on your phone and in the cloud.

How does the "Live Call Translate" Feature Works? 

With this functionality integrated into the native call feature on your Samsung phone, you won't need to use third-party apps for translation. When you speak, the feature will provide real-time audio and text translations. In simple terms, it's like turning on closed captions when watching a show. Now, you can make calls to people who speak different languages without the language barrier.

The company promises that Galaxy AI will enhance your everyday mobile experience while prioritising security and privacy. So not only will you have an AI-powered translator, but you can also trust that your data and privacy will be protected.

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series with 5,100mAh battery, Screen Recorder and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series with 5,100mAh battery, Screen Recorder and more

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 now available in India: Check price, key specs, and how it works

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 now available in India: Check price, key specs, and how it works

Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor with four screen access

Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor with four screen access

How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

How to use Samsung Bixby to enable automatic call response? Tips and tricks

ALSO READ | OnePlus 11 available on massive discount ahead of Diwali. Check where and how

ALSO READ | GTA 6: Rockstar's much-awaited game finally gets a trailer release date | Deets here

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News