OnePlus 11 available on massive discount ahead of Diwali. Check where and how

OnePlus 11 price cut: Ahead of Diwali, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone has received a massive discount on Amazon India. After the price cut, the high-end smartphone is available at just Rs. 4,749. For the unversed, the smartphone was launched at Rs 56,999 at the Cloud 11 event along with the OnePlus 11R 5G.

How and Where to Avail OnePlus 11 5G Discount?

ICICI credit card holders can get a discount of Rs 2,250 on Amazon, along with an exchange deal of up to Rs. 50,000. Intrested customers must note that the discount will vary depending on the resale value of your old smartphone. So, before finalising the purchase of OnePlus 11 5G, buyers are advise to check the available discount for their current device.

A look at 5 key features of One Plus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colourways -- Titan Black and Eternal Green. It features a 6.7-inch display that comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone comes equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a "three-main-sensor" triple-camera system -- 50MP+32MP+48MP. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM. Further, the new phone supports 100W fast charging, which charges the 5000mAh battery from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 25 minutes.

In other news, OnePlus Open, the flagship foldable device has achieved robust sales across multiple channels on its open sale day, and emerged as the highest-selling foldable smartphone on the first day of its sale. OnePlus Open became the highest-selling foldable smartphone device on the first day of sale at Reliance Digital.

Moreover, OnePlus Open has emerged as the highest-selling foldable smartphone on Amazon.in on its open sale day in more than Rs 1 lakh price segment in 2023.

