GTA 6: Rockstar's much-awaited game finally gets a trailer release date | Deets here

GTA 6 Trailer Launch: Rockstar Games, the company that made popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, has officially announced that they will be launching the trailer for the much-awaited next game in the GTA franchise, GTA 6. This trailer is set to release in December which marks a special occasion as Rockstar Games celebrates its 25th anniversary.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution." the company said in a blog post.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto." the company added.

This announcement comes after reports by Bloomberg hinted that Rockstar might announce GTA 6 this week, followed by the launch of the trailer. While specific details about the game, like what it will look like or how it will play, the upcoming trailer is expected to give us a sneak peek into what to expect.

As for the title, it's uncertain if GTA 6 is the final name for the game. In the past, Rockstar has used names like 'San Andreas' and 'Vice City,' which are fictional cities inspired by real places like California and Miami.

Reportedly, there have been interesting leaks in the past. Some of these leaks suggested that the new game might have two main characters, one male and one female, a first for the GTA series.

