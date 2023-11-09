Apple's iOS 17.1.1 update fixes more than you think: Check what's new

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image (iOS 17)

Apple iOS 17.1.1 Update: Apple has rolled out a new update, iOS 17.1.1, for all iPhones that can run iOS 17. This new update tackles a problem related to the iPhone 15 series and issues with NFC (Near Field Communication) and wireless communication when using BMW wireless chargers. It also addresses a bug in the weather widget.

How to update to iOS 17.1.1?

Make sure you have a compatible iPhone that's already on iOS 17. Then, go to your iPhone's settings Select General, and choose Software Update. Simply tap on Download and Install. Before starting, ensure you have a good internet connection and that your battery level is above 50-60%

What's new in iOS 17.1.1?

This update arrived a few weeks after the release of iOS 17.1, which was the first big update after iOS 17 launched in September. While iOS 17.1.1 doesn't introduce major new features, it's focused on fixing important bugs in the system.

One of the issues this update resolves is a situation where services like Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in specific cars. This problem affected some BMW and Toyota Supra owners. Apple and BMW have been working on a solution, and it seems this update fixed it now.

Another bug this update deals with is related to the weather widget on the home screen. In previous versions, the weather widget sometimes failed to display snow correctly. With winter approaching in many parts of the world, it's a timely fix.

