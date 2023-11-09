Follow us on Image Source : FILE Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple hospitalised in Mexico City, suffers a possible stroke

Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak (age 73 years) was hospitalized in Mexico City because of a possible stroke. The news surfaced when Mexican media rolled out the report about the same. The co-founder of the tech giant who is a scientist and tech entrepreneur was already planning to participate in a World Business Forum event which was scheduled in the Santa Fe, Mexican capital.

How did it all get started?

Wozniak reportedly gave a speech at the World Business Forum on Wednesday where he was set to speak at 4:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday (which was 3:50 a.m., Thursday in India). A media outlet named TMZ from the United States, who was citing sources with direct updates, and reported that after Wozniak finished his speech at the conference, he informed his wife for "feeling strange". Later, with his wife's assistance, he was hospitalised.

It is further reported that his team members will be flying down from the United States in a private jet to give him a visit

When questioned about the incident to event organizers about the health of Wozniak, they did not respond to the request.

Reason for stroke?

Wozniak has been travelling for a while recently, and it is further unclear if the reason for the stroke is fatigue or something else. Steve Jobs used to call 'Woz' Stephen Gary Wozniak, and together they worked and made the brand the world's largest tech company.

Update on Steve Wozniak's health?

Still awaits.

