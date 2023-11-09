How to link a credit card to BHIM UPI? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BHIM

UPI, a Unified Payments Interface is the most common way to make payments in today’s time. Everyone is mostly going cashless, and using their smartphones to make payments or receive payments. Around 40 per cent of the total digital transactions are done in India when compared to the global market. UPI is a problem solver and easy-to-use platform, which enables the user to go cashless and make payments with the help of a smartphone, where the bank account is linked with the mobile number.

How to make the UPI payment?

Transactions made by UPI could be done via credit and debit cards with the help of scanning a QR code, and with the single-click app transfer.

Linking the card with the UPI app is easy and simple, but many still struggle to process it. In this article, we will link the in-house UPI app with Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM).

BHIM’s plan

The company has been planning to introduce a new digital currency for Jiomart and other digital portals from the Reliance Retail store.

How to link a credit card to the BHIM UPI app?

You will have to set up your BHIM UPI account by registering your bank account which is linked to your mobile number. Now Setup a 4-digit passcode to safeguard all the transactions Now launch the BHIM UPI app There, tap on the ‘Bank Account’ icon on the top left. Now tap on the + icon which is placed in the bottom-right corner There, select the ‘Credit Card’ option Continue to type the credit card bank account which you would like to add to the platform Now follow the rest of the steps. In the end, one will receive an OTP on the linked number for verification

Once, it is done, you are all set to use BHIM UPI app

