How smartwatch saved UK CEO's life from heart attack?

Smart watches are often considered a luxury item but time and again it has acted as a saviour in alerting people regarding their well-being. Of late a smartwatch helped UK-based 42-year-old CEO from suffering a heart attack. Paul Wapham, the CEO of Hockey Wales suffered acute chest pain while he was on his daily morning walk near his home in the Morriston area of Swansea.

Speaking to Wales Online, the man said''I went for a morning run at 7 am as I normally do, and about five minutes in I had a massive pain in my chest."

"Use Watch to Dial Wife"

"My chest felt tight and then I was on my hands and knees on the road. Initially, it was a bit tight but then it felt like it was being squeezed, like a vice. The pain was incredible. I managed to use my watch to phone my wife, Laura. Luckily, I was only five minutes away, so she could take me in the car to the hospital. She ran in and called for paramedics, who quickly came and took over," he added.

The recent incident left Paul shocked as he is a fitness freak. “It was a shock for everybody really, including my family. The care I received was brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of the staff. I am also really thankful to my wife for bringing me to hospital because it was a shock for her as well", the CEO told the portal.

When Apple Watch Saved the Life of 36-Year-Old

This is not the first time a smartwatch has saved a person's life. Earlier this year, a 36-year-old UK man had thanked his Apple Watch for sounding an alert regarding an undiagnosed heart condition. The man Adam Croft claimed that his smartwatch had alerted him throughout the night about his irregular heartbeak or Atrial fibrillation.

