Taylor Swift becomes the Apple Music’s Artist of the Year 2023: Details

This is the first time Taylor Swift has received this award from Apple Music. The awards are on its fifth year. Swift has reached superstardom this year in 2023. In the first 10 months of the year, her 65 songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 13:09 IST
Image Source : FILE Taylor Swift becomes the Apple Music’s Artist of the Year 2023

Taylor Swift, a very popular pop singer has topped the chart of Apple Music’s Artist of the Year 2023. Taylor is the No. 1 most-streamed female artist on the Apple Music platform and she is a female artist who has reached most of the songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 list.

In an official statement, Swift said, “I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, and dancing chaotically in movie theatres, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

As per the report, this is the first time Swift has received this award from Apple Music. The awards are on its fifth year. Earlier, Billie Eilish won Apple Music’s Artist of the Year 2019, followed by Lil Baby (real name Dominique Armani Jones), who won the title in 2020, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) who won the Music Artist of the Year in 2021 and Bad Bunny (Benito Martínez Ocasio) who won the title in 2022.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said,  “Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career. She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

As we all witnessed Swift reached a different level of superstardom this year in 2023. In the first 10 months of the year, her 65 songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 which is more than any other artist’s number on the platfrom.

On Wednesday (8 November), Apple Music spotlighted the music and moments of Taylor Swift’s Eras. Swift winning the Artist of the Year is a part of Apple Music Awards, and she will receive a physical award which will include a silicon chip which powers Apple products. 

As per the official release on Apple’s platfrom: “In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put 100 million songs at listeners’ fingertips also sits at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.”

ALSO READ: How to book tatkal train tickets within seconds this festive season | Step-by-step guide

 

