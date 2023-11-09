How to book tatkal train tickets within seconds this festive season | Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Book tatkal train tickets

The festive season is here and everyone is looking for last-minute tarin ticket bookings to go home. But with the rising demand, getting confirmed tickets can become challenging, and a lot of people have been suffering because of heavy ticket demands but fewer seats available. In this case, the second way to get a confirmed reservation is by booking ‘tatkal’ tickets from IRCTC.

We bring to you a way to help you get confirmed tickets by using tatkal. Here are some ways to help you book train tatkal tickets easily:

Tricks to book your tatkal ticket this Diwali, Bhai-Dooj or Chhath Puja

Trying to book a tatkal ticket is certainly not easy, especially when the internet speed is certainly slow. Because of the slow internet speed, you may lose the chance of booking the tickets. Addressing this issue, you can use the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool. Here is everything you must know:

IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool: Details

This is a free online tool which has been designed to reduce booking time significantly. It helps streamline the process by loading passenger details like- names, travel dates, and ages, which will help you secure the Tatkal tickets skillfully.

How to book train tickets instantly with the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool?

Download the IRCTC Tatkal Automation Tool on your Chrome browser Login to your IRCTC account. If you do not have it, then create one by following a simple process Before you initiate your Tatkal bookings, you may use the tool to save passenger details like journey dates and payment preferences (mobile banking, card payment, UPI or more). When you are in the actual booking process, then click on ’Load Data’ Your passenger information will be loaded in a few seconds. Now proceed to make the immediate payment Once done, your Tatkal ticket will be booked and you can easily travel.

This trick will help you get the confirmed Tatkal ticket without worrying about the slow internet speeds.

