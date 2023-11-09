5 gadgets under Rs 2,000 to gift your friends and loved ones this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART/AMAZON Gadgets perfect for gifting in Diwali

Diwali is just a few days away. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. The festival of light is incomplete without the tradition of exchanging gifts and people often search for a perfect gift which, their loved ones and family members like. In today's time, when most of the people love and own different types of gadgets, it is apt for one to gift some good gadget item to their loved ones, which also dont' hurt their pockets much.

We have listed down some of the best gadget options you can select to gift to your loved ones this Diwali.

Boat 10W Bluetooth Speaker

Available for just Rs 1,399, the wireless speaker can pump out non-stop audio for up to 12 hours. It is equipped with the provision of AUX and TF Card connectivity. The main attraction of this speaker is that it supports instant wireless connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

Noise smartwatch with 1.91-inch display

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Noise smartwatch comes with a powerful 240 mAh battery which takes just two hours to charge completely. Available in 10 different colour combinations of strap and body, the smartwatch is sold on Flipkart at Rs 1,599.

OnePlus Nord earbuds

The high-end OnePlus Nord earpods with dual mic is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,899. One can choose from three colour options including black, white and blue.

Also Read: Rockstar's much-awaited game GTA VI finally gets a trailer release date | Deets here

Portronics iLUMI

This portable lamp with Bluetooth speaker, and color-changing LED lights is being sold for Rs 1,549 on Amazon. It also offers hands-free calling facility.

Moon Lamp with Wooden Stand

Several variety of moon lamps with wooden stand are available on various shopping portals under Rs 1,000. These can be a perfect option for gifting as an item of home decoration.

Latest Technology News