Supreme Court to consider minor’s plea for pregnancy termination today

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim seeking termination of her 28-week pregnancy on Monday. Scheduled as the first item on Monday’s docket, the case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, according to the apex court’s website.

The court requested a report from Mumbai’s Sion Hospital regarding the potential physical and psychological impacts on the girl if she undergoes a medical termination of pregnancy or if it is advised against. The medical superintendent of the hospital was directed to form a medical board, with the report scheduled to be presented before the court on April 22, the next hearing date.

During the court session, it was revealed that the minor is currently 28 weeks pregnant and is located in Mumbai. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government in the case.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, termination of pregnancy is permissible up to 24 weeks for married women and for those in special categories, including rape survivors and other vulnerable groups such as the differently-abled and minors.