Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court to consider minor’s plea for pregnancy termination today

Supreme Court to consider minor’s plea for pregnancy termination today

Following a plea by her mother challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision denying the termination of the pregnancy due to its advanced stage, the top court ordered the minor’s medical examination on April 19.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 7:02 IST
Supreme Court
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court to consider a minor's plea for pregnancy termination today.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim seeking termination of her 28-week pregnancy on Monday. Scheduled as the first item on Monday’s docket, the case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, according to the apex court’s website.

The court requested a report from Mumbai’s Sion Hospital regarding the potential physical and psychological impacts on the girl if she undergoes a medical termination of pregnancy or if it is advised against. The medical superintendent of the hospital was directed to form a medical board, with the report scheduled to be presented before the court on April 22, the next hearing date.

During the court session, it was revealed that the minor is currently 28 weeks pregnant and is located in Mumbai. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the government in the case.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, termination of pregnancy is permissible up to 24 weeks for married women and for those in special categories, including rape survivors and other vulnerable groups such as the differently-abled and minors.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement