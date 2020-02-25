6 Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus, CJI to issue direction for emergency situation

Six judges of Supreme Court are down with H1N1 virus, news agency ANI reported quoting Justice DY Chandrachud. Justice DY Chandrachud has further requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen. He said it was decided that SC will make vaccines available for the advocates for inoculation.
What is H1N1 virus?
H1N1 flu is also known as swine flu. It's called swine flu because in the past, the people who caught it had direct contact with pigs. That changed several years ago, when a new virus emerged that spread among people who hadn't been near pigs.
Swine Flu Symptoms
The signs and symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of infections caused by other flu strains and can include:
Fever (but not always)
Chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Watery, red eyes
Body aches
Headache
Fatigue
Diarrhea
Nausea and vomiting