6 Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus, CJI to issue direction for emergency situation

Image Source : PTI 6 Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus

Six judges of Supreme Court are down with H1N1 virus, news agency ANI reported quoting Justice DY Chandrachud. Justice DY Chandrachud has further requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen. He said it was decided that SC will make vaccines available for the advocates for inoculation.

What is H1N1 virus?

H1N1 flu is also known as swine flu. It's called swine flu because in the past, the people who caught it had direct contact with pigs. That changed several years ago, when a new virus emerged that spread among people who hadn't been near pigs.

Swine Flu Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of infections caused by other flu strains and can include:

Fever (but not always)

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Watery, red eyes

Body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting