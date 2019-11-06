Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking pension, appointment for policemen dying on duty

Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking pension and compensatory appointment for policemen dying on duty

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking pension and compensatory appointment for policemen dying on duty as in the case of government servants. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for hearing on November 13 after advocate M L Sharma, appearing on behalf of a widow of a police officer, mentioned the matter seeking urgent listing of the case saying that not treating a policeman's death similar to that of a government servant is injustice.

The plea said that in the absence of police, no one, including court, ministers and the society will have any power to control law and order. "Death of a police personnel during performing police duty must be rewarded with full pension and compensatory appointment. Because they maintain law and order, protect life property from goons, criminals and white-collar criminals keeping on stake their life and himself," the petition said.

