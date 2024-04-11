Sundargarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 5-time MP Jual Oram to take on BJD's Dilip Tirkey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJD's Dilip Tirkey, Jual Oram of the BJP and Janardan Dehury of the Congress to contest on Sundargarh seat in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The key contest in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency is going to be between Jual Oram of the BJP, BJD's Dilip Tirkey, and Congress' Janardan Dehury. Polling in Odisha will take place in the last four phases during the general elections.

In Sundargarh, voting will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

This seat in Odisha has remained a BJP stronghold since 2014 as its candidate Jual Oram has won for two consecutive times. The saffron party has once again fielded Oram from Sundargarh in the upcoming elections.

The fight for the top two in Sundargarh in the past elections have remained between BJP and Congress. However, the Congress has remained at a close third spot.

Apart from the BJP, both BJD and Congress have replaced their candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Earlier, there were speculations that BJP and BJD will enter into an alliance, however, it has not happened so far.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha election 2019

In 2019, BJP's Jual Oram defeated BJD's Sunita Biswal by a margin of 2,23,065 votes.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha election 2014

In 2014, BJP's Jual Oram defeated BJD's Dilip Kumar Tirkey by a margin of 18,829 votes.

