Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP leader Malook Nagar joins RLD in presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a significant development, Malook Nagar on Thursday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of party chief Jayant Chaudhary, marking a potential shift in the political landscape. Jayanat Chaudhary, a prominent RLD leader, expressed optimism about the impending inclusion of Malook Nagar into the party fold, emphasising the importance of fostering unity within the party ranks. Highlighting the camaraderie between the two leaders, Chaudhary noted that Malook Nagar had previously been associated with the party’s youth wing, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the cause.

BSP faces setback

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) encountered a setback as its Member of Parliament from Bijnor, Malook Nagar, tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday, opting instead to align himself with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The move comes after the BSP denied Nagar a ticket to contest from Bijnor, prompting him to seek political avenues elsewhere. In a letter addressed to BSP supremo Mayawati, which he shared publicly, Nagar cited the current political climate and other factors as reasons for his resignation from the party.

Exodus continues

Nagar’s move follows the departure of several other leaders from the BSP, including Ritesh Pandey from Ambedkar Nagar, Sangeeta Azad from Lalganj, and Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur, who have all found new political homes.

Election dynamics in Uttar Pradesh

With 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state plays a crucial role in national politics. The BSP and the Samajwadi Party had formed an alliance in the previous elections, securing victories on several fronts. However, both parties decided to part ways after the elections.

Upcoming election phases

The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the country. According to the Election Commission, polling will take place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.

