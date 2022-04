Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Sudeep vs Devgn: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai supports Kannada actor over row on Hindi language

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday openly came out in support of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep in row with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn over Hindi language. "What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic basis," Bommai told reporters. "Everyone should understand and respect what Sudeep has said," he added.

