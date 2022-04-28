Ajay Devgn, Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter debate over 'Hindi is no more national language' triggers meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FANSNSTARS Ajay Devgn, Kichcha Sudeep

Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter debate after the latter's comment on Hindi no longer being India's national language has sparked a meme fest on a microblogging site. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to put forth the correct side of their favorite star during the tussle. While a section of the users is slamming Kichcha Sudeep for making a comment on the language, the other half is trolling Ajay Devgn for being unaware that there is no national language for India. However, the war of words between the two actors ended in a calm tone, netizens cannot keep calm.

Netizens reactions on Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep's language debate

Social media users are expressing their opinion on the ongoing debate around Hindi as the national language through hilarious memes and jokes.

Ajay Devgn was massively trolled for calling Hindi India's national language as the country doesn't have any national language instead is India's most used language and is part of the 22 languages listed in the Indian Constitution's eighth schedule.

Take a look:

Check out some more reactions below: