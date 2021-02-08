Around 190 students, 70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI FILE/PTI

Around 190 students and 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil and strictly implement the COVID-19 protocol. A district health official said around 150 students and 34 teachers of the Maranchery higher secondary school tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

"Over 600 students of the school were subjected to virus testing after a student had tested positive late last week. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positive first," the official said.

In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of the Vanneri higher secondary school at Ponnani tested positive.

The rapid rate of spread of the virus has made authorities implement stricter norms of social distancing and other health protocols in all schools.

District health authorities have asked school authorities to strictly implement use of masks and thermal testing of students.

Parents and family members of students and teachers who tested positive have been instructed to go into quarantine.

Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting, officials said.

