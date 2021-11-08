Srinagar salesman working at Kashmiri Pandit's shop shot dead by terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Terrorists shoot salesman working at a Kashmiri Pandit's shop in Srinagar

A local salesman of Kashmiri pandit shop, who was shot at by terrorists in Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, has succumbed to injuries, said police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar. He sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, a policeman, who was shot at by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, has succumbed to injuries. The deceased has been identified as constable Touseef was fired upon in Sd Colony area.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added.

They said the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added. Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack.

