Srinagar: Terrorists escape after brief gunfight with security forces

A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday but the militants managed to flee, the officials said. The incident took place at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar's Bemina region.

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police said.

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the fleeing terrorists.

More to follow.

