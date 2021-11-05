Friday, November 05, 2021
     
Srinagar: Terrorists escape after brief gunfight with security forces

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the fleeing terrorists.

Srinagar Updated on: November 05, 2021 16:51 IST
Srinagar: Terrorists fire on security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital
Srinagar: Terrorists fire on security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital

A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday but the militants managed to flee, the officials said. The incident took place at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar's Bemina region.

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police said.

More to follow.

