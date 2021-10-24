Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Shopian's Zainapora area

A civilian was killed in a firing incident in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place in the Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

The circumstances of the incident are being probed, the officials said.

More details are awaited...

Earlier today, two policemen and an Army jawan were injured after terrorists opened fire on them in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, amid a spate of targeted killings by terrorists, a senior army officer on Wednesday said the time has come for some sections in Kashmir to overcome "selective dementia" and condemn the killing of civilians so that future generations are saved and there is an end to people's sufferings.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, said the perpetrators of such attacks on innocent civilians are targeting the roots of the society and that such people can never be friends of Kashmir.

"Over the past three decades, the Kashmiri society suffered and the very base and root of Kashmir suffered. We have the right to (have own) feelings but whenever there is a killing by terrorists, selective dementia happens," Dhillon had said.

Also Read | 2 killed after being trapped in snow in Anantnag

Latest India News