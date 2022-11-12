Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar awarded Gandhi Peace Pilgrim award at Iconic Martin Luther King Jr Center.

Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was presented with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrimage award in Atlanta in recognition of his tireless efforts to spread the messages of peace and non-violence as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The prestigious award given by the Gandhi Foundation of the USA was presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the presence of Isaac Farris, nephew of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and India’s Consul General in Atlanta Dr Swati Kulkarni.

The award was presented to the founder of Art of Living for “his outstanding service and contribution for humanity to bring the change we want to see in the world”, through his wisdom, insight and inspiration in the spirit of Gandhi-King leaching of Peace and Ahimsa” said the citation.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was welcomed by Dr Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., Senior Fellow of the MLK Center, and the nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. nephew; and Hon. Consular General of India, Swati Kulkarni.

“Certain messages are timeless messages. In this category, Martin Luther King’s and Mahatma Gandhi’s messages are very relevant. They are fresh to every age in every generation. Sometimes it becomes even more relevant. In today's world where we are facing such polarization and tension, the message of peace must be heard loud and clear,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said in his acceptance speech.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is in the United States carrying forward his global “I Stand for Peace” campaign, that already has millions rallying behind the cause across Europe, central America and United States to make their voices heard in favor of peace and non violence, as polarisation across the globe grows.

Later, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will travel to New Jersey, Norfolk/Virginia Beach and Memphis addressing over a thousand local community members at public events. In Memphis, Gurudev will also visit the National Civil Rights Museum- a pivotal landmark in the history of non-violence and social transformation in the US.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s global 'I Stand for Peace' tour will culminate next year with a grand celebration of humanity at the iconic National Mall in Washington, DC 60 years after Dr. King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, from the very same place, Gurudev will once again send out the message of global peace and harmony in diversity.

In times when society has gotten increasingly polarized, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reminds us to not just accept the differences but to celebrate them.

“Diversity is the beauty of creation. It needs to be honored, acknowledged and celebrated,” said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

