SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

SpiceJet said it faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday (May 24) night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday (May 25) morning.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson added.

Problems faced by passengers:

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'.

One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering."

