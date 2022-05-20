Friday, May 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC lifts curbs, permits export of excavated iron ore from mines in three districts of Karnataka
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Some SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport briefly due to delay in daily payment to AAI

Some SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport briefly due to delay in daily payment to AAI

In the "cash and carry" model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges -- navigation, landing, parking, and others -- to operate flights.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2022 14:24 IST
SpiceJet, SpiceJet flights, delhi airport
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

Some SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport briefly due to delay in daily payment to AAI

Highlights

  • Airline's spokesperson said the daily payment was delayed due to a software glitch
  • AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a "cash and carry" basis
  • SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally

Some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time on Friday as there was a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline, sources said. The airline's spokesperson said the daily payment was delayed due to a software glitch and the flights are now operating normally. The AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a "cash and carry" basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues.

In the "cash and carry" model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges -- navigation, landing, parking, and others -- to operate flights. When asked about Friday's incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed." "The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | AAIB to probe SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight turbulence incident

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News