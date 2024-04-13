Manipur: Special polling stations to be set up for displaced voters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Special polling stations to be set up for internally displaced persons in Manipur

Manipur: Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar said that 29 special polling stations have been set up across Manipur to facilitate voting by internally displaced persons ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Manipur, which has been marred by recent ethnic clashes, has led to the internal displacement of over 50,000 people while claiming 175 lives (as of September 15, 2023).

Addressing the media about the government's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the violence-hit Manipur, the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner said that, upon the guidance received by the central government, a significant arrangement has been made for the 5000 internally displaced people of Manipur so that they can also cast their votes.

"Twenty-nine such polling stations have been opened ahead of the general elections," he said.

"The people displaced within the district will cast their votes at their designated polling stations. There is no specific arrangement for them apart from the transportation services that we will provide. For people from other parliamentary constituencies who were shifted to Imphal West in light of the violence, we have opened special polling stations. For Inner Manipur, we have arranged for 29 such polling stations. There are about 5,000 internally displaced people," he added.

Further, the official also opened up about the plan of setting up some polling stations at relief camps for the displaced people. "Everyone will be given the opportunity to cast their votes," he said.

On the current situation in Manipur, the deputy commissioner emphasised that normalcy has returned to the Northeast state and elections will pass peacefully.

"We have stepped up security measures and are hopeful that the elections will pass off peacefully. We have identified vulnerable polling stations, which are to be manned by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. The total number of such polling stations is increasing, considering the prevailing situation in the state. Every movement and activity is being solidly watched and monitored," he added.

The official also mentioned that strict vigilance is being followed on the social media platform and that necessary action would be taken to take down offensive, misleading, or mischievous posts as and when necessary.



