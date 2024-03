Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Imphal: Security personnel fire tear gas shells as students protest against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur.

Reports have emerged indicating that an army officer was abducted from their residence in Manipur, marking the fourth such incident since the violence in May 2023. According to sources familiar with the matter, the abduction adds to a series of security concerns plaguing the region.