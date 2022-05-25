Karnataka: 'Sorry' found scribbled on school walls, surrounding streets in Bengaluru' Sunkadakatte

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school

They said two bike-borne men were seen in a CCTV footage

The incident was reported from Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte

In an unusual incident, 'sorry' was found written on the streets surrounding a school in Karnataka. Officials said the incident was reported from Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte.

Images shared by news agency ANI showed 'sorry' painted on the streets, as well as over the premises of a private school in the area.

Commenting on the incident, police said efforts are on to trace those behind scribbling on the streets and on the walls.

CCTV footage was also being scanned to gain clews on the culprits.

"Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them," said Dr. Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru.

(With inputs from ANI)

