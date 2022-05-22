Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Woman, two daughters found dead inside Vasant Vihar flat; suicide note found.

Police received information that flat no 207 of Vasant Apartment was locked from inside

The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku

Around three members of a family were found dead on Saturday (May 21) evening inside a flat in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, said police.

On Saturday at around 8:55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.

Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer added.

More details about the crime scene:

On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small 'angithi' were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said.

Manju's husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bed ridden due to illness, police said.

