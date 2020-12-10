Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Congress wants Sonia Gandhi's biography in Telangana's school syllabus, writes to CM KCR

A National Spokesperson of the Congress party has requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's biography in the state's school syllabus. The appeal on the occassion of her 74th birthday. All India Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan Dasoju requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Gandhi’s biography in the state school syllabus "as a mark of respect and gratitude."

He said, "For the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us

Telangana: AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju requests Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress president Sonia Gandhi's biography in the state school syllabus on the occasion of her 74th birthday yesterday — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Reminding KCR of his own words that Telangana would not have become a reality without the support of Gandhi, Sravan demanded that it was high time the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government returned the respect to the UPA chairperson.

"Since for the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Smt Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn't show any interest to respect Smt Sonia Gandhi (sic)...," he said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Uttam Kumar Reddy yesterday distributed sarees to women from poor families on the occasion of Gandhi’s birthday.

