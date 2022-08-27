Sonali Phogat murder case: Club owner, drug dealer among 4 held so far; Congress demands CBI probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat case: The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him. Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances.

Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana to Goa.

The Police on Friday said two male associates of the Haryana BJP leader allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced her to drink it while partying in a Goa restaurant, adding they have been charged with murder.

The two accused, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, have been arrested even as the Goa police said the "obnoxious substance" spiked in the drinking water during the party at Curlies restaurant apparently caused the death of the popular 42-year-old TikTok star on August 23.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.” Phogat, Sagwan and Singh had arrived in Goa on August 22.

The last rites of Phogat were held in Hisar with a large number of people turning up to pay their last respects.

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter.

“Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth," Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo said.

