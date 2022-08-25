Sonali Phogat death: Postmortem report reveals 'multiple blunt force injures'; Goa Police registers FIR

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Postmortem report reveals 'multiple blunt force injures'

Highlights Postmortem report reveals 'multiple blunt force injures' over the body

Sonali Phogat's family alleges she was raped by her assistant

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a complaint with Goa Police

Sonali Phogat death: The autopsy report of BJP leader Sonali Phogat was handed over to the Goa Police on Thursday evening. The report has revealed 'multiple blunt force injures' over the body. The autopsy was conducted two days after the death of BJP leader at a state-run hospital in Goa after her family members gave consent for it.

Image Source : INDIA TVAutopsy report

The Goa police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two persons in the death.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack. The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

A team of forensic experts conducted the autopsy on Thursday at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim near here, a GMCH official said. Later, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation into the case of Phogat's death.

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was murdered by two of her associates. Dhaka had filed a complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates. He alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleague, he added.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat's family agrees for postmortem; demands procedure be videographed

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death. Three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

No FIR has been registered over his complaint yet. CM Sawant on Wednesday said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into Sonali Phogat's death. He had said that considering the opinion of doctors and DGP Jaspal Singh, it looks like she died due to a heart attack.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat death: Drugs, blackmailing, conspiracy - the mystery deepens

Latest India News