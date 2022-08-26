Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by accused before death, says Goa Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in Goa.

Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police suspects that two of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's associates, who have been named as accused in "murder" case, had spike her drink.

Both the accused were seen mixing “some obnoxious chemical substance” in the liquid which was fed to her at the party at a restaurant in Anjuna, said Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Goa IGP said: "Both the associates of the BJP's leader have been established as accused in preliminary investigation and have been arrested. Further investigation is underway. An expert in FSL has been called. For further interrogation, the accused will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence: Goa IGP

He added: "...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it..."

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused who have been detained, had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22.

The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Both would be arrested soon, he added. Phogat was brought dead to a hospital on August 23. As per an autopsy report, her body had "multiple blunt force injuries."

Latest India News