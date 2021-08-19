Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Some supporting Taliban shamelessly, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down heavily on those supporting the Taliban's capturing of Afghanistan and called for exposing such leaders. Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the Taliban is unleashing unprecedented violence on women and children, "but some people are shamelessly supporting them".

"Some people are supporting the Taliban. Women and children are being subjected to cruelty there, but some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. All these faces should be exposed," Adityanath said.

Scores of Muslim leaders including those from the Samajwadi Party have come out in the support of the Taliban. SP's Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq even equated the Taliban's takeover to India's freedom movement.

"When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now the Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that does not allow even strong countries like Russia and the US to settle in their country," Barq had said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has voiced its opinion in support of the Taliban. AIMPLB secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani and national spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani have praised the Taliban and called the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan an extraordinary success. Nomani even "saluted Taliban for courage, bravery and decades of sacrifice".

The incidents of violence in Afghanistan have become frequent since Sunday, the day the Taliban declared that it has captured the capital city of Kabul. Although the terror outfit has promised to secure the rights of women and children, disturbing visuals have surfaced where Taliban fighters are seen beating women and children.

Taliban's capture of Afghanistan after the fall of the government brings an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country. The war began after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. The US government's decision to exit from Afghanistan allowed Taliban fighters to gather strength and move quickly to seize power.

