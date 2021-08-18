Ashraf Ghani posts first video message after leaving Afghanistan says 'in talks to return' home after fleeing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President-in-exile Ashraf Ghani appeared in the first video message after fleeing from Afghanistan.

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday, who is now in UAE along with his family, addressed the world for the very first time in recent days after fleeing the country amid Taliban seize through his Facebook page.

Speaking in Pashto, Ghani said he was forced to flee the country in order to prevent a huge disaster but added that he was in talks to return home and support Taliban-Karzai talks.

Addressing the world, Ashraf Ghani defended his action of leaving the country saying he did it in a bid to prevent further bloodshed.

Ghani said the Talibani's were looking for him and that what happened in Afghanistan 25 years ago was going to happen again and this was something that needed to be avoided.

Those saying that I ran away from Afghanistan must know the reality and complete truth. He said he left the security of the land in the hands of the country's forces.

ALSO READ | Taliban fire at protesters carrying Afghanistan flag in Jalalabad, kill two

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.” Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul.

The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country. It quoted the country's Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

ALSO READ | Taliban Chief Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada orders release of thousands of political prisoners in Afghanistan

Latest World News