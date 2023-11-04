Snakes being smuggled into India through these codewords, international racket busted

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIX During the investigation, the agencies came to know that drug peddlers use special code words to deceive the agency.

New Delhi: Famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav is embroiled in snake smuggling case. Meanwhile, the agency investigating the drug cartel has made a big revelation in its investigation regarding smuggling of snakes and drugs made from their venom. During the investigation, the agencies came to know that drug peddlers use special code words to deceive the agency. Yadav, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation, even as BJP MP and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi called for his arrest. Nine snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 here on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA), the officials said.

Which codewords were used?

King: Cobra snake

White King: Powder or tablet made of poison

Water King: Poison Drop

King: 24 Snack Bites

Thailand's international racket also exposed

The investigation has also revealed an international racket running from Thailand. From Thailand, the snake or its venom reaches India via Bangladesh or Nepal. The local network sources the snake and its venom from local snake charmers from Gujarat, Bengal and Rajasthan.

According to the agency, international rackets use codewords (Dragon, K-72 and K-76) for snake venom. Whereas in India the codeword of drug racket remains king.

How do people get intoxicated with snake venom at rave parties?

Actually, people have a phobia about snakes that all of them are poisonous, whereas the truth is that most of the snakes are not poisonous and according to reports, poison is found in only 30 percent of the snakes. Even among these snakes, the poison of some snakes affects the human brain and the brain becomes numb. At the same time, the poison of some snakes has an effect on the human blood, due to which the blood coagulates.

Generally, people who use snake venom for intoxication, take the venom of that snake, which numbs the brain. However, the dose of this poison is kept very light because its excessive dose can bring paralysis attack. A mild dose of this poison causes a person's brain to become numb for a few hours. The intoxication made from snake venom is much stronger than other intoxicants and its effect can also be dangerous. Its overdose can lead to death.

