FIR filed against Elvish Yadav after Noida Police busts rave party in Sector-49

An FIR has been filed against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in connection with a rave party in Noida, Sector 49 on Friday. Besides, Elvish's five associates have also been taken into custody after the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police conducted a joint raid at the rave party. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath and Jaikaran.

Nine snakes recovered

During the police raids, nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered. The FIR, which has been registered under wildlife sections 9,39,49,50, 51 and IPC section 120B, said that the authorities discovered 20 ml of snake venom and a total of nine poisonous snakes in their possession —5 cobras, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, and 1 rat snake.

Moreover, the FIR copy alleged that these individuals were using snakes and snake venom during rave parties. The entire case was initiated and pursued by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's NGO.

Elvish Yadav absconding

Elvish Yadav's involvement surfaced during the questioning of the arrested individuals. At present, he is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway. Elvish Yadav gained widespread recognition by clinching the title of 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season-2 earlier this year. Swati Maliwal reacts Reacting to the news of FIR, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared a photo of Elvish Yadav with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said, "The CM of Haryana promotes this man from the platform. On one hand, talents like Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia are beaten on the streets and the Haryana government promotes such people. In its videos, you will find obscene comments on girls and abusive language. Leaders can do anything for votes…"

