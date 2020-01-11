Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Six killed in blast at a gas company in Vadodara

Six killed in blast at a gas company in Vadodara

Six persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

PTI PTI
Vadodara Published on: January 11, 2020 15:04 IST
Six killed in blast at a gas company in Vadodara (Representational Image)
Image Source : FILE

Six killed in blast at a gas company in Vadodara (Representational Image)

Six persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.

While six persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

Also Read: Man kills wife over extramarital affair in UP

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News