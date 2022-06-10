Friday, June 10, 2022
     
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sharp shooter Harkamal Ranu arrested from Punjab's Bathinda

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district.

IANS Written by: IANS
Chandigarh Published on: June 10, 2022 10:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute during his visit to family of late singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa.  

Highlights

  • A Red Corner Notice has been issued against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar
  • Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that
  • Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district on May 29

Sidhu Moosewala killing: One of the sharp shooters, Harkamal Ranu, who allegedly killed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Friday. Ranu's family, a resident of Bhatinda town, claimed that they had handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar wanted in the killing of Moosewala.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on June 2 written a request letter to the Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar. According to the information, Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that. Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

