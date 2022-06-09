Moose Wala murder: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youngsters during a candlelight march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moose Wala, in Jalandhar.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster who claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a clarification on Thursday that Punjab Police had requested for a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against gangster Goldy Brar on May 30, a day after singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was killed. Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of Moose Wala.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is currently in Canada. This statement came a day after Punjab Police said it had sought a Red Corner Notice against Brar 10 days before Moosewala's death.

The CBI said communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through an email on May 30 at 12.25 PM with a letter dated May 19 attached in it seeking issuance of Red Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by Punjab Police -- FIR No. 409 dated November 12, 2020 and FIR No. 44 dated February 18, 2021 -- at City Police Station, Faridkot.

Twenty-seven-year-old singing sensation Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

