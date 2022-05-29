'Shocked and saddened by gruesome murder,' says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; urges residents to 'remain calm'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND TWITTER @INCINDIA Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (L) asked the people of Punjab to remain calm after the incident. Kejriwal, too, echoed the same.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet after Sidhu Mooswala's murder, asked residents to "remain calm". Soon after the incident, the leader took to Twitter and condemned the attack on the singer-turned-politician.

In his tweet, Mann wrote: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."

Quoting the tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, echoed the same, urging Punjab residents to "be calm and maintain peace". The Delhi CM added: "the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate, I just spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Perpetrators will be given strict punishment."

Sidhu Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday. The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The Moosewala had joined Congress in December.

