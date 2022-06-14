Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police gets transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Delhi's RML hospital for medical examination.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: A Delhi court Tuesday granted transit remand of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab Police. He will now be taken to Punjab over the murder case of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi was later brought to Delhi's RML Hospital for treatment.

The court allowed Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case. It said that the Punjab Police should provide the necessary documents, and after they are received, the application of Punjab Police seeking transit remand will be considered.

The court passed the order as Punjab Police produced gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case. It directed the state police to produce Bishnoi Wednesday before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court. Punjab Police had said the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Bishnoi is facing a trial for the offence committed under stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) here and was lodged in the Tihar jail.

Earlier, Delhi Police had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

