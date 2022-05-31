Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Suspect arrested from Dehradun, sent to 5-day police remand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the forensic team and police personnel inspect the vehicle of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala for further enquiries, in Mansa.

Highlights Punjab police arrested one suspect in the brutal murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala

The suspect has been arrested from Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Sidhu Moose Wala, a famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The Punjab police arrested one Manpreet Singh from Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Monday in the murder case of famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The suspect was produced before the Mansa court on Tuesday which sent him to 5-day police remand.

The accused, Manpreet, arrested from Uttarakhand today is among the six detained yesterday by the cops.

The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician, who was shot dead on Sunday, was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security today from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.

A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district.

The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

