Congress spoiled my track record, won't work with the party: Prashant Kishor

Coming as a big embarrassment for the Congress party, election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that he will not work with the grand-old party as it has spoiled his track record.

Commencing his Jan Suraj Yatra from the residence of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in Vaishali, Bihar on Tuesday, Prashant Kishor recalled his stints with various political parties when they won elections but also mentioned about 2017 UP elections, when he lost because it was the Congress party.

"Congress spoiled my record, so I will not work with them," Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor added that in the current situation, Congress is not going to improve.

The election strategist further said that he got a chance to contest 11 elections in 10 years out of which only one was lost in 2017 of UP which was with Congress.

"Won 2015 in Bihar with Mahagathbandhan, 2017 Punjab, 2019 in Andhra with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Delhi in 2020 with Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2021 but lost 2017 in UP with Congress," he said.

"So I have decided to not work with Congress... it is a party which is not improving... I respect the party but in the present situation... the party is not able to better itself... its drowning and will drown us also," Prashant Kishor said.

