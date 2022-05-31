Follow us on Image Source : PTI Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9 in alleged money laundering case

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case. Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday, Enforcement Directorate officials said.

While seeking the minister's custody, the probe agency said that shares of 8 companies were bought which are related to Jain. However, source of 8 companies from which money has been transferred is not known. The ED said that interim bail should not be given because the minister may tamper with evidence.

'Completely fake and politically motivated'

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain by the ED, saying the case is "completely fake and politically motivated".

"I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons and he has been deliberately framed. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain will come out clean and the fake case will not sustain," the chief minister told reporters during an inspection of a road development programme of his government.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday refuted reports claiming that the agency has filed a closure report against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. "No closure report has been filed against Satyendar Jain," a CBI official said.

