Case against Satyendar Jain completely fake, politically motivated: Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at GTB Hospital to meet COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also seen.

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain's arrest.

He called the money laundering case against him "completely fake".

Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of PMLA after questioning.

Satyendar Jain arrest: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dubbed the ED case against Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain as 'completely fake' and 'politically motivated.

Kejriwal said that he has personally studied Jain's money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and exuded confidence that the Minister's stand will be vindicated in court.

"I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean," Kejriwal told reporters after the inspection of a road beautification work in Pitampura.

The Delhi CM asserted that the AAP is an honest political party and that he himself would have taken action against Jain if there were even one per cent substance in the case.

"We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons. We have faith in our judiciary." he said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday. Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning

In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had claimed he had learned from sources that Jain could be arrested by the ED.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress on Monday welcomed the arrest of Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his cabinet.

The AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh, lashed out at the BJP alleging that Jain was arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's in-charge for the Himachal Pradesh polls and the saffron party is afraid of losing the upcoming elections.

Latest India News